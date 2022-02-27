Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Edison International also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.70 EPS.

Edison International stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. 2,452,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,039. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $2,382,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.