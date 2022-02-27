Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,652.86

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,658.75 ($22.56).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($23.12) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LON:STJ traded up GBX 82 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,421 ($19.33). 1,687,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,320. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,585.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,583.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 37.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

