Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 350,000 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.67% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of KNSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 306,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,233. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $713.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

