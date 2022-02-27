469,000 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 469,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 40.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 478,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth about $8,233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,943. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

