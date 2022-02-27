Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 4,398 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.78% of Slam worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the third quarter worth about $46,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Slam by 74.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,073,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 887,572 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth about $18,458,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth about $14,537,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Slam by 100.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLAM remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

