Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $10.14 Million in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXACU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

Oxbridge Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.14 during midday trading on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

