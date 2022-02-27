Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $69,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 85.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.16. 486,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.