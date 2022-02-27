Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,408 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.50. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

