Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 196,720 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of DuPont de Nemours worth $313,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,823,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.