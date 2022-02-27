Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 67,759 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of General Dynamics worth $369,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $228.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

