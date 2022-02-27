Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.44 million.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

