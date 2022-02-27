Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,824,000 after acquiring an additional 138,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $973,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

