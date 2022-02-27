Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,767,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Infosys by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,698,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,155 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

