National Pension Service Purchases 22,326 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Cerner worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Cerner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

