Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 801.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 258,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 660.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 111,089 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

