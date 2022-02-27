Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 390,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05.

