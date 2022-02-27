Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,817 shares of company stock worth $17,296,456.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

