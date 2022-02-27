Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $353,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of BP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.95.

Shares of BP stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

