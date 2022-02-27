Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,321,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.69 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

