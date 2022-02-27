EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 732,859 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Shares of VTHR opened at $198.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average is $206.90. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $173.76 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

