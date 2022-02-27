Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,161 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 296.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.30. 1,427,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,865,905. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.