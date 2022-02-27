Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 386,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

