Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,422. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.46 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.