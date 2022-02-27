Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,620,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,922,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 3,369,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

