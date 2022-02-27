Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $19.39 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 747,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 657,501 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,241,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.