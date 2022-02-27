EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,817 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,770 shares of company stock worth $6,873,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $194.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.34. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

