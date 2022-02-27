Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Shares of FB opened at $210.48 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.22 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.64 and its 200-day moving average is $325.24. The firm has a market cap of $572.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock worth $1,884,837. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.