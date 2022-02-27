Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $21,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 195,715 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

