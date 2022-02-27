Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,479,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.74. 1,829,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,972. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

