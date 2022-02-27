Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases New Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,004. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

ORCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

