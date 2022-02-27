MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Position Lifted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,265 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises about 2.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of MGM Growth Properties worth $45,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 564,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $38.10. 414,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGP. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.