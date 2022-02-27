Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 350.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in NVIDIA by 261.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 293.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 340.0% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.08.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.57. 52,832,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,875,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.91. The firm has a market cap of $603.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.