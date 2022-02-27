Comerica Bank Sells 8,845 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of National Vision worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Vision by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Vision by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in National Vision by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,100,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

