Comerica Bank Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 210,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.15 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

