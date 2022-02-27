Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

