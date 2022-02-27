Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

