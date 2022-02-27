LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,281. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.