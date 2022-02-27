Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,589 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

BX opened at $128.78 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.73.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

