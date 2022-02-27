Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Credits has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $128,545.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

