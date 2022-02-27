Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLSN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 242,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,828. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.90. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

