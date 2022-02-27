Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
