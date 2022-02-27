Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SFRGY stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 4,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

