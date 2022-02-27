Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $68.53 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $68.53 million and $1.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

