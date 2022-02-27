Neutrino USD Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $480.30 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.91 or 0.07089392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,840.63 or 0.99806206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003080 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 482,500,383 coins and its circulating supply is 482,499,784 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

