American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,444 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,411 shares of company stock worth $300,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.