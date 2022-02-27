American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,444 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,411 shares of company stock worth $300,898 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

