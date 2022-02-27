Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.