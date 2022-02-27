Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $50,294,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 684,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PHM opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

