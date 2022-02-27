VPR Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF comprises 0.0% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. VPR Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 432,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

