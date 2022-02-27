Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stake Boosted by Jana Partners LLC

Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares during the period. Vonage accounts for 12.7% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned 3.99% of Vonage worth $162,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,059,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,468 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,245,948 shares of company stock worth $25,800,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,401. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -290.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

