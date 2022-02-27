Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of RTX traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.